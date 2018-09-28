Nevada voters have had it with negative political ads

We are all sick and tired of hearing how bad an opposing candidate may or may not be.

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

With the many, many negative campaign ads that are currently contaminating our airwaves and mailboxes, we viewers are left with only one feeling: There is no campaigning candidate worth our vote.

It would be nice to hear from anyone running for office that they are willing to work for the people they represent through bipartisan decisions based on the good of the people. We are all sick and tired of hearing how bad an opposing candidate may or may not be. We need to hear how they will vote for the people, not for the party or based on their personal beliefs.

Enough of all this negativity. It would be appreciated by all.