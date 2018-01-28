Nevada’s congressional Democrats put illegal immigrants above welfare of the country

I hope all Nevada voters will keep their treachery in mind the next time these people run for office.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Last week, four Nevada Democratic members of Congress voted twice to shut down the U.S. government. They are Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Ruben Kihuen. These four people have elevated the welfare of illegal immigrants above the welfare of American citizens, the welfare of the military and the welfare of the country as a whole.

In other words they have betrayed America.

I hope all Nevada voters will keep their treachery in mind the next time these people run for office.