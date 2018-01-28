Letters

Nevada’s congressional Democrats put illegal immigrants above welfare of the country

Bob Wallace Las Vegas
January 27, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Last week, four Nevada Democratic members of Congress voted twice to shut down the U.S. government. They are Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Ruben Kihuen. These four people have elevated the welfare of illegal immigrants above the welfare of American citizens, the welfare of the military and the welfare of the country as a whole.

In other words they have betrayed America.

I hope all Nevada voters will keep their treachery in mind the next time these people run for office.

