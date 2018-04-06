Letters

New superintendent of Clark County School District will have hands full

Walter Goldstein Henderson
April 5, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your March 29 story, “Search for new CCSD top leader heats up”: It is obvious that the superintendent position will again be given to a local from within the Clark County School District.

The reluctance of many qualified superintendents to come here is quite evident by looking at the numbers. Many are currently earning $350,000 to $400,000 a year and are established in their communities with family and personal ties.

The current teacher situation here also is well known in academia. We have many problems: a high turnover rate every year, no salary increases for more than seven years, a medical plan that continues to cause problems for teachers and a lack of respect for what they do.

It is estimated that more than 700 qualified teachers will exit by the end of this school year. How will any superintendent change the root cause of this dilemma?

