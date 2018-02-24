No need to replace Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo

He’s doing a great job. Anyone with any sense will vote for him.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to your Feb. 14 story, “Candidate for sheriff seeking openness”:

Perhaps Tim Bedwell, a retired North Las Vegas police officer, made it only to lieutenant because he doesn’t understand the need and timing of Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s release of information on the Oct. 1 shooting, crime scene and investigation. I’m 79 years old, and even I understand that, when a crime is being investigated, it is necessary to keep some important information private.

Since Mr. Lombardo became our sheriff, there’s been a big improvement in public relations. So three cheers for Sheriff Joe Lombardo. He’s doing a great job. Anyone with any sense will vote for him.