No second thoughts about supporting Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

To answer Joe Schaerer’s rhetorical question posed in his letter in Sunday’s Review-Journal:

I am not disillusioned. President Donald Trump offered many pledges in his campaign and is trying determinedly to bring them to bear in his tenure. However, since the Democrats still refuse to believe Hillary Clinton lost the election, they have been impeding his agenda since his inauguration. Their recourse has been to attempt to tie Mr. Trump to Russian influence, to no avail; but like a dog on a bone they refuse to give it up.

The impeachment threats are just as empty and idle as “Russian influence” and will bear no fruit. To date, President Trump has done nothing to warrant impeachment regardless of the posturing by congressional Democrats.

James Comey was a complete waste of government time — all that was proven is that the grudge he harbors is intense and deep. Vladimir Putin is a non-issue, as is Michael Flynn. Even Mr. Comey admitted that. As for using social media, I can almost concede the lesser the better. The mainstream media, however, will never give the American public the straight story on any issue wherever involving Mr. Trump. The only recourse the president has is to make his side known through social media, so I can’t fault him greatly for that.

Finally, I and the millions who voted for Trump were not wrong. We didn’t want a politician this time; we had one in the White House for the past eight years and we’re still wondering what we got. Once the Democrats admit Hillary lost, suck it up and let Mr. Trump’s agenda move forward, we’ll see the Trump doctrine bring prosperity and greatness to this country.