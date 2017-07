The statement that Gov. Sandoval, “also has the respect of many of his peers in politics” was amusing.

Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

I read your puff piece in Sunday’s Review-Journal on Gov. Brian Sandoval. The statement that Gov. Sandoval, “also has the respect of many of his peers in politics” was amusing, as many politicians lie, cheat and or steal at every opportunity.