Not impressed with Steve Sisolak’s new campaign commercials

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

After reading (and viewing on TV) Steve Sisolak’s new muckraking commercials promoting his gubernatorial candidacy, I am lead to believe that Mr. Sisolak thinks he is running for president rather than governor. Apparently he can’t come up with any factual information to use against his Republican opponent, so he does what all Democrats do when they lack facts or issues to run on … they default to attacking President Donald Trump.

Like Jimmy Kimmel, CNN et al., all libs turn to the president for their ratings. This tells me Mr. Sisolak is desperate or unqualified. Which is it?