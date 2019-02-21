Now Democrats hate wealthy philanthropists?

The Feb. 13 Review-Journal included a wire service article criticizing how billionaires, specifically Bill and Melinda Gates, give away their money to philanthropic organizations. The article did not make it clear exactly where this criticism was coming from, but I bet it comes from Democrats. After all, when the rich give away their money, there is less for liberals to tax to fund their own giveaways.

When those on the liberal left talk about taxing the rich to fund their extensive give-aways and then criticize the rich for giving away their own money, what they are really saying is that government bureaucrats know better than anyone else who to give free money to (so they can buy votes).

If this isn’t socialism, then I don’t know what is.