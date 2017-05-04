Nuclear repository is necessary for our clean energy future

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisR

Fossil fuel plants that produce greenhouse gases are being shut down across the country and that is a good thing. Those plants are being replaced with other forms of energy, including nuclear, solar, wind, geothermal and hydroelectric. Because an adequate supply of energy is essential to national security and the economy, nuclear power must be a part of the energy equation and as such it is necessary to have a safe place to store spent nuclear fuel.

An enormous amount of study led to Yucca Mountain being selected as the most logical site for safe storage. A large consideration should be what is best for the United States of America, and not necessarily for the not-in-my-backyard opponents in the state of Nevada.

It’s time that we stop the political bickering and do what is best for the country. Man up, Nevada, and serve your country.