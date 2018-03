Famed cosmologist Stephen Hawking. (AP Photo/Richard Lewis) RICHARD LEWIS

The story of Stephen Hawking is indeed a tale of genius and of courage, but Jerry Fink (Monday letter to the editor) has it all wrong if he thinks that somehow Mr. Hawking pulled himself up by his own bootstraps to survive ALS for so long. Surely Mr. Fink must realize that it took a huge amount of money and constant help by others to assist Mr. Hawking.

There are a lot of reasons for poverty in our society, but surely the answer is not simply letting people do for themselves.