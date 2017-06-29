Online voting in Nevada? What could possibly go wrong?

The only thing online voting will do to increase voter participation is to allow us to sit back and let Russia do our voting for us.

In Friday’s Review -Journal, letter writer Douglas French proposes that we increase voter participation in our elections by voting online. Great idea. What could go wrong with that? After all, we all have shopped online before and never had our credit card information hacked into by bad actors, have we? And we do our banking online without fear of having our banking information hacked into, don’t we? And who has ever had their passwords and contacts stolen by hackers?

The only thing online voting will do to increase voter participation is to allow us to sit back and let Russia do our voting for us. After all, the Russians seem to care more about our elections than we do.