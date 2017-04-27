Perspectives on Middle East peace

REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

In response to Robert Solomon’s April 21 letter to the editor regarding a two-state solution in Israel:

Mr. Solomon follows the J Street party line, a misguided ultra-left-wing position that advocates peace at any price. He neglects to mention that the Arab world seeks the destruction of Israel and that previous Israeli withdrawals have resulted in terrorist bases in southern Lebanon and Gaza.

Mr. Solomon naively expresses optimism that negotiations re withdrawal would be marked by “good faith and compromise” and avoids mention of the Palestinian insistence on the refugee right of return or the welcoming of ISIS to the newly formed state. If there is a fully blown Palestinian state it would have the absolute right to its own military and political alliances.

Mr. Solomon is the one who is delusional, sitting in comfort in Henderson while willing to endanger his fellow Jew in Haifa.