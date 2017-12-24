Plenty of good reasons to pass the Trump tax cuts

President Trump is a breath of fresh air in a swamp of political miasma.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

This response is in reference to Richard Pratt’s recent letter questioning the need for tax cuts given the booming economy. A tax cut is vital for the following reasons:

■ President Donald Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises. He says what he means and he does what he says.

■ Government produces nothing. Therefore the more resources it taxes the private sector, the less our economy can expand.

■ The stock market and business and consumer confidence depend on how investors perceive future events. President Trump must deliver on his promises to fulfill these perceptions and to stimulate long-term growth.

I envision a robust business environment and high-paying jobs in repairing our infrastructure. I see millions of dependent citizens going to work and contributing to the economy as opposed to taking money and benefits they did not earn.

