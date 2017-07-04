Political correctness dampens UNLV logo

Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

So UNLV revealed its new logo, which depicts an updated PC version of the previous one. While I get that we must now say, act and feel PC all the time, why not take it a step further and depict an androgynous person?

Personally, I wouldn’t care if the new logo had an otter and a bottle of shampoo on it. The real issue is the cost. The school spent $50,000 in donor money. Are you serious? Does a university the size of UNLV not have an art department? A graphics department? Why not offer a prize to the winning developer and allow the students and the boosters to vote on the best one? Use the donated money to either fund scholarships or feed the thousands of hungry children here in the valley.

The cost was excessive and, frankly, I’m over the ridiculous PC culture that has taken over our lives and been crammed down our throats.