Politicaly correct extremism is nuts

What happened to being able to express yourself and, if need be, engage in rational discussion?

In response to your Tuesday editorial about ignoring “the preening finger-waggers” when it comes to a Halloween costumes:

Political correctness, a phrase created in the 2000s, tells/requires/expects (pick one) us to be “sensitive” to everyone’s feelings and beliefs. Pray tell, with 330 million people throughout the United States and billions worldwide, no matter what one does, says, writes, wears or even thinks has a 100 percent probability of insulting someone. Plus, you leave yourself open to being called racist, homophobic and every other term.

In a nutshell, this is nuts.

What happened to being able to express yourself and, if need be, engage in rational discussion? And why does one have to apologize for trivial matters that may for whatever reason “upset” someone. We all know the apology is staged and not sincere.

So, how about we try this: If you do not care for someone or something, move on and don’t waste your time being upset or needing hot chocolate, stuffed animals, coloring books or a dog to help you deal with your “hurt” feelings. As they say on ESPN, “Come on, man.” And stop worrying about the Halloween costumes people wore last week.