Poor Las Vegas taxi drivers give the good ones a bad name

With regard to Penny Reese’s Oct. 8 letter on local cabs: I have been a cab driver for almost 20 years, and I hate hearing stories like this because it gives all drivers a bad name.

I have told passengers in my cab who have been long hauled or had the driver ignore their instructions that there is a simple solution: When you get to your destination, tell the driver you are paying him half of the fare. If the driver objects, all you have to do is demand that the driver immediately call the Taxicab Authority. If the driver realizes he is wrong, he will accept the amount of money you give him.

I wish more passengers would take the time to report drivers who long haul and refuse to honor their instructions. An educated passenger is the best way of putting a stop to abuses.