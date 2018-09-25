Potential Democratic presidential hopefuls look silly during Kavanaugh circus

At least the party has Joe Biden and Hillary to fall back on

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

There is one upside to the Judge Brett Kavanaugh nomination circus: The Democratic presidential candidates are destroying themselves one by one.

Two weeks ago, Kamala Harris revealed herself to be a lightweight when the judge destroyed her in the hearing. Then, Cory Booker took himself out of consideration with a failed stunt. Just recently, Kirsten Gillibrand stated that she believed Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser and one sentence later admonished GOP senators for believing Judge Kavanaugh. Can she spell hypocritical?

I guess the left should not worry. It has Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in the wings.