Powers that be won’t act on looming pension crisis

Tom Sauter Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
April 16, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Friday editorial, “Unsustainable,” was another well-written, informative article on this country’s collapsing pension systems. Local, county, state and federal pension systems are all suffering from a lack of funding and are unable to meet the promises made to employees in exchange for support and votes. Too bad the powers that be are not listening and acting on this impending crisis. The same leaders in position to enact reform are also receivers of the very same benefits.

The well is running dry. Why can’t the politicians, unions and employees see it?

