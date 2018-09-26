Presumption of innocence doesn’t apply to Brett Kavanaugh allegations

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez and syndicated cartoonist Steve Kelley imply the consideration of an unproven accusation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh violates the presumption of innocence principle. Presumption of innocence applies to criminal proceedings, and no one — to my knowledge — has instituted such a proceeding.

Almost all of the information used to judged nominees for the Supreme Court (as well as for other positions) has not been proven in court. While I do not know if the accusation against him is valid, I believe it should be taken seriously, researched and evaluated. It shouldn’t be swept under the rug in a rush to get the nomination done before the next election.