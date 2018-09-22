Letters

Ramirez cartoons judged by the eye of the beholder

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
September 21, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder” certainly rings true in regard to Wednesday’s letter to the editor from Christine Borak (“New cartoonist”). While she finds your new editorial cartoonist, Michael Ramirez, the “greatest … of all time,” I find him a crude and belligerent cartoonist who lacks understanding of the human condition.

