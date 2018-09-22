The saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder” certainly rings true in regard to Wednesday’s letter to the editor from Christine Borak (“New cartoonist”). While she finds your new editorial cartoonist, Michael Ramirez, the “greatest … of all time,” I find him a crude and belligerent cartoonist who lacks understanding of the human condition.
Ramirez cartoons judged by the eye of the beholder
September 21, 2018 - 9:00 pm