Real threat wasn’t the Brett Kavanaugh spectacle

As much as I appreciate the hyperbole of the Oct. 11 letter regarding the “unhinged left” and how they should never be allowed to hold any positions of power, if the Supreme Court process gives the writer shivers, I can only imagine how he feels about the current administration.

Our current administration believes in alternative facts. The administration believes protesting is embarrassing to our country and shouldn’t be allowed — and that the protesters are SOBs who should be fired from their jobs. Our current administration believes the press is the enemy of the people, and that if you don’t applaud the president at the State of the Union, it could be considered treasonous.

This is what gives me shivers, not investigating a candidate for a lifetime position with the highest court in our land. Everyone sets their own bar. Possibly, I set mine higher than most.