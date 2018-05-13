Remember: Congress never voted on Iran deal

Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The bottom line on the just canned Iran pact: I want something that was voted on.

Right, wrong or otherwise, Congress never voted on the deal. It was Barack Obama acting unilaterally, as he has a reputation for doing. But this was a treaty, and that is not how this country enacts treaties (or immigration laws, for that matter). Approving treaties is a congressional duty.

Actually, though, the matter was voted on. The country elected Donald Trump as well as a Republican House and Senate. Mr. Trump is just righting the wrongs that Mr. Obama imposed on America.