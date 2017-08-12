Rep. Ruben Kihuen needs to look at Obamacare facts

Republicans didn’t write this thing, predicted the implosion, and do not own it.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen wants Republicans to stop hurting Nevadans when it comes to health care (Tuesday Review-Journal). Rep. Kihuen needs a history lesson.

Obamacare, which is imploding around “hard-working Nevadans,” was passed with no Republican votes. The attempt to repeal was prevented by every Democrat and three misguided and revenge-driven Republicans. Republicans didn’t write this thing, predicted the implosion, and do not own it.

It would be a good thing for Rep Kihuen to face facts. It is not the Republicans who created this mess. What say he walks across the aisle, puts politics aside and helps “hard-working Nevadans.”

It is the Democratic Party that wants Obamacare to live and — like Santa — live forever.