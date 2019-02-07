Rep. Susie Lee’s Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act too little to late

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

So Rep. Susie Lee is proud that she and her “freshman colleagues,” all Democrats, introduced the Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act (Monday Review-Journal).

Am I the only one who gets the irony? The shutdown occurred only because Rep. Lee and her fellow Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, refused to do what they were elected to do — govern and legislate. If they had properly legislated before the shutdown and had the guts to challenge Speaker Pelosi, this attempt at “legislating” afterward would never have come about. How about it, Rep. Lee? Time to “get things done” — your words — at the southern border. Fund the wall.