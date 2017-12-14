Republicans scorn America’s working people

I finally found an editorial that I can agree with (“Next up: entitlements,” Monday Review-Journal). There is no doubt that Republicans at some point will call for changes in Social Security, Medicare and any other program that they view as an entitlement.

This is the same group that has no problem giving gigantic tax cuts to businesses and those who are better off financially, adding more than $1 trillion to the national debt. Don’t talk about fiscal responsibility when this is what you propose.

I happen to be on Social Security and Medicare. Am I scared? You bet.

There are those who say this will pay for itself. Hasn’t happened. Ronald Reagan had enough sense to raise taxes when revenues did not come in the way he expected. But this group doesn’t care about history and is really more obsessed with passing something despite what every other group — except very conservative-leaning groups — say what it would do.

Yes, I’m very scared about what will happen. I don’t see anything good for those with health problems or education advocates. As long as money is the god of the Republican Party, we will never see concern for working people.