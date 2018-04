Also, newspapers with fewer pages might please Mr. Trump, for only so much “fake news” can be inked on smaller editions.

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Pity the Review-Journal for its plight with the price of newsprint. Personally, I’m blaming Donald Trump for his tough talk on tariffs. Please understand the RJ, which clearly backs the president, can’t have it both ways.

Also, newspapers with fewer pages might please Mr. Trump, for only so much “fake news” can be inked on smaller editions. Perhaps we’ll even read fewer lies out of the nation’s capital.