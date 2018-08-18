Review-Journal LVCVA investigation is welcome

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It’s interesting how all the recent Review-Journal articles are looking to bury Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Certainly there have been excesses and procedures that need to be corrected. But let’s not lose sight of a few facts: During his leadership, the authority and Las Vegas as a tourist and convention destination have grown at an unprecedented rate. How much is that worth?

The sweetheart deal Mr. Ralenkotter gave to Oscar Goodman is just a small portion of the corruption that goes on in Southern Nevada. If readers pay attention, they’ll be shocked at the money wasted by our elected officials and taxpayer-supported institutions.

Give LVCVA board member Bill Noonan credit for working to correct this situation at the convention authority, but where was the chairman and the people responsible for tracking expenditures? It wasn’t just Mr. Ralenkotter’s fault. It’s been going on for years — and as long as the tourists, conventions and money came, no one cared to look at the details. It’s appreciated that the Review-Journal is stepping up to the plate on this climate of corruption.

As far as Metro’s investigation, does anyone think someone as popular as Mr. Ralenkotter is going to get anything but a hand slap? Maybe that’s appropriate in light of all the good he did.

With an annual pension of $350,000 to $400,000, Mr. Ralenkotter has earned and deserves a comfortable retirement. He was a stellar performer and did a spectacular job.