Letters

RICH LOWRY: John Fetterman cracks the code

By Rich Lowry King Features
January 22, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

John Fetterman, as someone put it, is doing a Bulworth in reverse.

Bulworth was a fictional California senator in the 1990s movie of the same name who abandoned his establishment politics for an outspoken leftism, and all ended happily ever after. Fetterman is the real Pennsylvania senator who has suddenly modulated his leftist politics, outraging his former supporters and pleasing his former critics.

The senator is demonstrating how — through theatrical dissent from a few fashionable left-wing causes and strategic rebranding — it’s possible to create a Democratic politics shorn of some of its dumbest cultural vulnerabilities.

Fetterman has distanced himself from the excesses of the left on a couple of key things and done it with a devil-may-care verve that has drawn added attention and underlined his independence. He has had, to use the term from the Clinton years, some Sister Souljah moments. One of the advantages of such a moment is that, when done correctly, it generates benefits out of proportion to the significance of the underlying issue.

That’s not to say that the Israel-Gaza war or the border — the two substantive issues where Fetterman has gone his own way — aren’t important. But how much is Fetterman really giving away ideologically by robustly favoring Israel in a war with a terrorist group or acknowledging the crisis at the border? You can still favor Medicare for All while saying Israel should finish the job against Hamas, and you can still support a $15 minimum wage while saying we should get a better handle on the border.

Similarly, it doesn’t cost Fetterman anything to say that Bob Menendez of New Jersey, indicted for corruption, is a disgrace who doesn’t belong in the Senate. It’s not as though Fetterman is the Senate majority leader.

Fetterman, though, has made his points in pungent, showy ways that give them more resonance. He says he’s going to return a $5,000 donation from Menendez’s PAC in envelopes of cash. He puts up posters of Israeli kidnap victims on his office walls. He irreverently shuts down an anti-Israel heckler.

Fetterman isn’t really departing from Democratic orthodoxy per se. What he’s doing is declaring his independence from the radicalism of the left and from the progressive brand. Now, after proudly declaring himself a progressive for years, he says he’s never been one.

Fetterman is also triggering the right people. Earning the contempt of angry and childish pro-Hamas protesters helpfully pushes Fetterman’s image to the center. The new Fetterman is a throwback to an earlier version of Bernie Sanders who represented a nonwoke socialism. Not too long ago, Sanders was willing to say that unchecked immigration wouldn’t serve the interests of the United States.

In sum, Fetterman is pointing to a different path for the Democrats, where the party doesn’t have to cater to its left and, in fact, can pivot off it to appear more reasonable. Make no mistake, Fetterman will use whatever additional credibility he earns with his new tack to try to help President Joe Biden win Pennsylvania in November. He’s still a progressive in all but self-description. Yet he’s probably going to be more popular and harder to beat, and definitely more interesting.

Democrats should pay attention, although they probably won’t — ensuring that Fetterman has lots of running room to brand himself as a different kind of Democrat.

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lending bias
Merritt Warden Las Vegas

Politicians want equal outcomes.

A statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: MLK editorial a great history lesson
Jean Younker Las Vegas

Your final paragraph was also on target: “The Rev King’s vision shouldn’t be controversial, even as it serves as a powerful rebuke to those today who stoke racial divisions to advance their agendas.” Thank you.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump’s attempted coup
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Let’s quit downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021. It was part of an attempted coup incited by Donald Trump to illegally remain in power.

LETTER: Biden handouts to student loan holders
Dean Kaneko Henderson

The Biden administration has given $1.27 billion to 3.6 million people for student loan forgiveness. Drowning in debt, you put yourself in that predicament.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: We shouldn’t need to rely on the guardrails
Steve Danning Las Vegas

The editorial’s assertion completely disregards the fact that the violence stopped not because of the alleged guardrails, but only after Mr. Trump reluctantly intervened and told the protesters to leave the Capitol after acquiescing for three hours.

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File
LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

You can’t drive a mile on the roads without noticing drivers breaking traffic regulations or laws. The danger of accident, injury or death is present on the roads all the time.

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: A legitimate protest that went south
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Jan. 6 started as a protest over legitimate concerns regarding the election that quickly turned into a riot.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The leaders of the Nevada Republican Party have decided that, no matter what, Donald Trump is their nominee.

