Robert Mueller acting like J. Edgar Hoover and the Stasi

History repeats itself. J. Edgar Hoover was director of the Bureau of Investigation, subsequently the FBI, from 1924 to 1972 — a total of 48 years. He had 50 percent of the agents assigned to investigative duties, building charges against U.S. citizens. He was feared by presidents to janitors because of the files he kept under his control. He had damning information on approximately 430,000 American citizens. The East German Stasi had files on about 300,000 people. Amazing.

If this sounds familiar, then you may be looking at Robert Mueller and his neverending efforts to build a criminal case against Donald Trump. I am so surprised and disgusted that U.S. citizens would approve of an anarchist prosecutor such as Mr. Mueller and his co-conspirators.

We have enough enemies outside of our borders. Our politicians have affirmed an oath of allegiance to protect “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Looks as if that does not mean much to the holdovers from the Obama regime.