Roy Moore story is anything but ‘fake news.’

Donald Trump faces scores of the same allegations, including a pending defamation lawsuit brought by attorney Gloria Allred for alleged unwanted sexual advances against Summer Zervos.

In response to Wayne Allyn Root’s Sunday column on Roy Moore, an abuser:

The Washington Post referenced 30 sources prior to their Moore report. But deniers such as Mr. Root continue to suggest he has done nothing wrong and the story is “fake news.” Mr. Root’s hero, Donald Trump, said Mr. Moore should withdraw if the allegations are true. Does that same hold true for the president? Because Mr. Trump faces scores of the same allegations, including a pending defamation lawsuit brought by attorney Gloria Allred for alleged unwanted sexual advances against Summer Zervos.

But according to Mr. Trump and your vaunted neocon columnist Mr. Root, this, too, is “fake news.”