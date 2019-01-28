Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter are running the country

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After it looked as if Donald Trump was going to reopen the government without wall funding, Ann Coulter tweeted that Republicans “voted for Trump and got Jeb.” Rush Limbaugh followed up with a similar argument on his talk radio show.

Hearing about this, Mr. Trump reneged on his previous agreement and said he would be proud to shut down the government for border security. He then demanded $5.7 billion for a steel or concrete wall.

The government has been shut down for about five weeks now, putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work. This has caused economic pain to these workers and to many small businesses that depend on them as customers. It is also putting our country at risk. I think it is fair to observe that people who voted for Mr. Trump got Ms. Coulter and Mr. Limbaugh.

People should also consider whether this shutdown is just a sinister plan to reduce the size of government.