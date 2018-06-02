School shooting video game is unconscionable

We must create a movement to expose the purveyors of violence and murder who brainwash the most fragile among us for their own profit.

Regarding the Tuesday syndicated article “Video game allows players to re-create school shootings”:

Pilots train in simulators in order to become proficient to fly aircraft. Why would anyone put out a video that allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking hallways and racking up kills? This video does nothing more than teach a child with problems how to kill. Simulators are designed to hone skills.

Just as a plane will not function until a pilot takes the controls, a gun will not function until a person takes control. Maybe we should be looking at the movie industry, television shows and violent videos. Our children are immersed in a culture of murder and violence. Throw in bullying and social media, and what result could anyone expect?

We must create a movement, such as #MeToo, to expose the purveyors of violence and murder who brainwash the most fragile among us, our children, for their own profit. We must put them out of business. Let’s dig deeper than the gun and open one’s eyes to the root of this problem.

Just look to the past. Guns were readily available, yet we had no mass shootings. Think about it.