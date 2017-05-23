School superintendent’s op-ed included the usual cries of poverty

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

In the Monday commentary by Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, “Give voucher money to Clark County School District,” we hear the usual, endless and expected cry of poverty that taxpayers always hear from government officials in positions such as his.

What is noticeably absent in his essay is any mention of the prevailing wage debate. How much money would be saved by eliminating this anti-capitalist discriminatory act? The superintendent’s politics is showing by not taking a stand against the entire prevailing wage.

Obviously we are less concerned with the education of our children than we are with the votes that the prevailing wage generates. In the process, the powers want to hamper competition.

The entire public education system is so embroiled in politics that it cannot effectively serve its customers, the children.