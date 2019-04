Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

hanging standards

I want to thank Lucy Flores for revealing in a magazine article that five years ago she felt uncomfortable with her interaction with Vice President Joe Biden, one of the most honorable persons to ever serve our country (Saturday Review-Journal).

My God, she reports that he stood behind her and may have kissed her on the back of the head as a gesture of support and friendship. Please, gentlemen, take note and stop me please, I just smiled at a woman. Will I never learn?