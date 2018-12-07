Southern Nevada needs a Pacific Ocean desalinating plant

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A recent Review-Journal article talked about Lake Mead and the action necessary if it drops another 125 feet. With all of our uncontrolled development, the first thing that should be considered is how to construct a desalting plant near the Pacific Ocean. The second area of concern is how to transfer the water from the plant to Lake Mead.

Spending a billion or so dollars in this area is a lot less scary than having an arid Southern Nevada.

I am a retired civil engineer from California who transferred here to downsize. I witnessed the out-of-control development Republicans created in California. This is one of the reasons for the blue wave in both states. If we work together, we can get the rising ocean waters to areas in need of water.