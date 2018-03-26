Southern Nevadans getting ripped off at the pump

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Nevada drivers are being charged outrageous prices for gasoline. Our local Mesquite gas prices for unleaded are currently averaging $2.80 per gallon. Incidentally, I buy gas in St. George, Utah, for $2.39 and in Bullhead City, Ariz., for $2.18 or less.

If we look at the price of gas without the taxes, we would be paying $2.30 in Nevada, $1.80 in Arizona and $1.97 in Utah.

Who is being gouged at the pumps? We Nevadans should all be looking at a huge rebate. Where are our consumer protection agencies?