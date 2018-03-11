State transporation officials could have done more to mitigate the Main Event

Traffic officials should take the bull by the horns to keep as much traffic as possible away from the Spaghetti Bowl.

The Nevada Department of Transportation showed extremely poor planning for the so-called Main Event (“Second round of Main Event ensnares more commuters,” Wednesday Review-Journal). As I understand it, this disruption may last until November.

Practically all suggestions for alternative routes to stay out of the Spaghetti Bowl area have been provided by the news media. NDOT and the Regional Transportation Commission should get together and designate specific surface street detours and rework associated traffic patterns on these streets. Streets could be temporarily converted to one-way and the timing of traffic signals altered to keep traffic moving smoothly.

Simply throwing the situation out to members of the public and telling them to figure out how to avoid the Spaghetti Bowl for the next nine months is unacceptable. The only information that NDOT has provided are the effects to Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 traffic flows.

