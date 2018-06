want to hear what you think Nevada’s problems are and how you plan to solve them.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The primary election hasn’t even cooled yet, but the negative ads for the two Nevada gubernatorial candidates are in high swing. Hey, guys. I don’t want to hear about what a terrible person your opponent is. I want to hear what you think Nevada’s problems are and how you plan to solve them.

The ads you’re currently putting out have me seriously considering the None of These Candidates option.