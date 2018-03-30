Student demonstrations show the country is in good hands

I have been very impressed by the way our young people are handling the nationwide protests.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

I am not an anti-gun advocate, but I have been very impressed by the way our young people are handling the nationwide protests.

There have been no overpaid football players dishonoring our flag and all that it stands for. There have been no reports of innocent storekeepers’ businesses being broken into in order to steal new TVs or cases of beer. There have been no burning of businesses or shooting of police officers during these demonstrations. No one’s right to express their views has been taken away.

There is a segment of our society that can learn a lesson from these young people on how to demonstrate peacefully while making an impression on all of America. I believe America’s future is in good hands.