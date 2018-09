In response to Michael Ramirez’s Sunday political cartoon against Nike, in the 1960s and 70s. the flag was burned, made into clothing and flown upside down. We survived and maybe became stronger as a country. The flag is a symbol of freedom, not freedom itself. By the way, my father was career military.

A Nike logo is shown outside a Nike store in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Nike’s statement in no way diminishes the sacrifice of our military and law enforcement agents. In fact, it honors our American heroes who fought and died for freedom of speech and equality