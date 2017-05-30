Tearing down memorials to the Confederacy.

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is lowered to a truck for removal. AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld

Citizens around our country have been busy removing things related to slavery from the public arena — the Confederate flag, statues of Confederate leaders, names on buildings, etc. But how about the political party to which most of the slave owners belonged?

At the time of the Civil War, virtually all of the white slave owners were Democrats. After the war, the freed African Americans joined the anti-slavery Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln. The Democrats then created the Jim Crow laws which trashed African Americans for a hundred years.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded by Confederate veterans and became the terrorist arm of the Democrat Party. They not only violently attacked African Americans, but also white Republicans.

Since some of our citizens are removing all things related to slavery, what should they do with the Democrat Party?

The Democrats control the media, academia and Hollywood, as well as many large cities and states in this country. Good luck.