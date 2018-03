Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

I recently watched a bunch of rich white folks and their token minorities hand out awards to each other while that great ambassador of women’s rights, Jimmy Kimmel, told Donald Trump jokes.

Does anyone remember “The Man Show”? Mr. Kimmel was one of the co-hosts, and the show featured a segment called “girls on trampolines” that paid great tribute to young women and their breasts.

It was a very funny show, but that was before Mr. Kimmel became a women’s rights icon.