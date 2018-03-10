The irrational hatred directed at Donald Trump

Reader complains that tax cuts don’t do enough for her.

I’m no longer surprised at the irrational hatred toward President Donald Trump. I personally have yet to cast a vote for Mr. Trump, but because he actually pushed some worthwhile policies, I may in the next election.

Case in point, Candy L. Nolan’s Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal complaining about Mr. Trump’s tax cuts because she and her husband are getting only an additional $18 a week increase in their paychecks. I don’t know if she’s aware that she can send any unwanted money back to the U.S. Treasury. The president sends his entire presidential salary there.

Maybe the Nolans regularly dine with the Pelosis and don’t bother with crumbs.