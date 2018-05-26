The NHL could teach NFL a thing or two about anthem protests

Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

So NFL owners are still grappling with the issue of player protests during the national anthem. I suggest they attend an NHL event like those at T-Mobile. It is uplifting to see everyone in the arena standing, singing and showing respect for the United States (and Canada, if one of the teams hails from that country).

This is even more exciting when you consider that many of the players are from a variety of countries, yet openly show respect for the country in which they live and play hockey. Also exciting is the respect shown in Canadian arenas for the U.S. flag and anthem. Many of the pregame ceremonies are awesome, as opposed to NFL pregame events, where the focus is on who will stand and who will kneel.