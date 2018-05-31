The progressive double-standard when it comes to name-calling

Do these people hate Mr. Trump more than they love their country?

So the Southern Poverty Law Center says Donald Trump used dehumanizing language by calling MS-13 gang members “animals.” Yet the group supports the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick and others calling police officers “pigs.”

I guess calling a person a Nazi, Hitler, racist, fascist, sexist, homophobic, white nationalist, traitor and all of the other names leftists (those in the party of tolerance and inclusion) can come up with is not dehumanizing if directed at the president of the United States.

Do these people hate Mr. Trump more than they love their country? I think so.