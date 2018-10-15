The two Nevada energy ballot questions are at odds with one another

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

For the most part, Question 6 is seemingly being ignored. It would mandate that state utilities purchase 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The assumption is that passage of Question 3 regarding energy choice would, in fact, deregulate the energy market and provide a competitive field with lower rates. Approval of Question 6 would work to oppose that market by forcing Nevada ratepayers to pay for more costly, taxpayer subsidized renewables.

I, for one, certainly do not want the Nevada Constitution forever forcing distortion in the energy marketplace. This is favoring one source over another, and I certainly intend to vote against Question 6.