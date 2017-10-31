There are other ways to deal with Las Vegas ‘party houses’ than government regulations

I suggest that the neighborhood residents actually speak to the property owners to see if a resolution or compromise can be made. Maybe it will work, maybe not.

Michelle Duncan’s recent letter on “party houses” likely evoked some sympathy, but she really suggested no real solutions to the problem other than a nanny stater’s desire for more laws, rules and regulations. Her pleas to government entities have fallen on deaf ears and her requests for regulation — likely illegal — of private property have gone unanswered.

There are, however, many ways a creative property owner can bypass the short-term rental regulations. How about simply writing a 30- or 60-day lease, then re-renting it after the renter “abandons” the property? Creativity is the answer, not more regulations.

I suggest that the neighborhood residents actually speak to the property owners to see if a resolution or compromise can be made. Maybe it will work, maybe not. But the real solution is simply to make the property unattractive or unprofitable to rent.

Just as homeowners put spiked pads on their roofs to make unappealing habitats for pigeons, neighbors can make the rental house unattractive to renters. Turn off the water valve at the street. Turn off electric circuit breakers, turn off gas valves, turn off sprinklers, park cars around the house, call police for any infraction by renters. The night provides many opportunities — anything to inconvenience the renters or managers and to cause the manager or owner to come to the property to “fix” things.

Certainly, do not resort to physical vandalism. But do enough to make it inconvenient to rent. Get small claims judgments with repeated claims against the owner. Be creative and be willing to compromise. Solve your own problems and leave our politicians alone. They need their rest, too.