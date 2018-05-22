Time for Las Vegas to lure an NBA franchise

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In the past year, Las Vegas has turned into one of the best sports cities in America. Las Vegas and its inhabitants have supported the Vegas Golden Knights, and the results have been tremendous. The Knights have become the most successful expansion team ever, reaching the Stanley Cup Finals, and the city of Las Vegas has absolutely loved it.

Las Vegas has also gained the Las Vegas Lights soccer franchise, as well as the new Las Vegas Aces WNBA team. It seems like the next step we need to take is a step into the NBA.

The major requirements for an NBA team have been fulfilled in Las Vegas. The city has a top-quality venue with T-Mobile Arena, a ton of fan support for basketball within our locals and tourists and connections to the NBA through the WNBA team and hosting the NBA Summer League.

The NBA would thrive in Las Vegas. With the Knights and our other teams, we have shown that Las Vegas can support an NBA franchise. Let’s make it happen.