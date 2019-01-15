Time for occupational licensing reforms in Nevada

Having had seven licenses and been fingerprinted for each one, I read with interest your recent editorial about occupational licensing.

Government licensing is a great fraud on the public and another insurmountable barrier for those seeking to escape poverty. All a license shows is that the licensee passed a test about relevant law. It does not mean the recipient is honest, knowledgeable or even competent. Look at all the licensed mortgage brokers, appraisers and real estate agents who committed crimes before the bust. A license lulls a consumer into thinking that due diligence is not necessary.

Another evil of occupational licensing is its subtle suppression of free speech. What licensee in his right mind will speak out against the agency that issues him a license?

It’s high time to end all such licensing is Nevada.