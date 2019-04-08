Time for United States to get rid of private health insurance

The 40 private health insurers are taking billions of dollars out of our health care system just for being the middle man, and they are giving millions to both Democratic and Republican congressional campaigns to keep it that way. Their average CEO pay is $11 million per year. If we had a public option, a nonprofit insurer, it would be much cheaper for everyone, and it wouldn’t cost taxpayers anything.

If insurance companies could be trusted, half of the lawyers in the country would be out of business.